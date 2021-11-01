WATCH: Colts QB Carson Wentz Flings Arguably the Worst Interception in NFL History

With the game tied and just 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz fluttered away a shockingly bad pass. Even for his standards.

Arguably the worst interception in NFL history, the disastrous throw by Wentz resulted in a six-points for the Tennessee Titans, handing them a touchdown lead with little time remaining.

“All tied, with everything on the line for these two teams,” CBS play-by-play voice Spero Dedes said to set up the play.

“Number one if you’re Carson Wentz, protect the ball,” former kicker and current NFL analyst Jay Feely added. “Don’t put the ball in harms way right here.”

Wentz did the exact opposite and threw a devastating interception as he has so many times during his five-plus seasons in the NFL.

Beginning the drive at his own eight-yard line, Wentz backed up into the end zone and realized the designed screen play wasn’t there, so the Colts QB looked ready to throw the ball away. Instead, he hesitates, pump fakes, switches the ball into his left hand and fluttered it into the air just before taking a safety. If Wentz didn’t hesitate, and just threw the ball into the ground once he saw the play was broken, the result would have been an incomplete pass, setting up a 2nd and 10.

Wentz has developed some terrible habits throughout his NFL career, ones that Colts head coach Frank Reich has been desperately trying to break. Prior to the matchup against Tennessee, Wentz went five games without throwing an interception, but he made up for lost time Sunday afternoon with one of the worst picks the sport has ever seen.

Amazingly, Wentz showed a tremendous amount of resiliency, bouncing back from the interception to lead Indy on a quick 75-yard touchdown drive, forcing overtime. But Tennessee still managed to outlast Indy in the contest, kicking an overtime field goal to win 34-31.

Watch above via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com