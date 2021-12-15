Congress Demands Answers After Daniel Snyder Accused of Interfering with Washington Football Team Probe

After Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder was accused of interfering with an investigation into workplace misconduct within the franchise, Congress is demanding answers from the NFL.

According to a new report from the Washington Post, Snyder attempted to prevent a woman who accused the owner of sexual misconduct from speaking to investigators last year. Hours after the Post’s report was published, Reps Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL),Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, demanded the NFL release all evidence regarding Snyder’s interference.

“While Mr. Snyder publicly stated that he wanted independent investigators to ferret out the truth, today’s reporting suggests that he was privately trying to obstruct the efforts of the very investigator he hired in an effort to conceal damaging information,” Maloney said. “These disturbing revelations have only strengthened the Committee’s commitment to uncovering the truth in this matter.”

“Snyder will stop at nothing,” Krishnamoorthi added. “To get to the bottom of this story, (the) NFL must immediately turn over all evidence of Snyder’s interference and the other documents we requested over a month ago.”

It was the latest addition to the Post’s bombshell report from 2020, accusing Snyder’s franchise of creating a workplace environment that included sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

The NFL is sitting on 650,000 emails they reviewed as part of an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace culture created by the Washington Football Team. Congress first pressed the league to release its evidence in October, after leaked emails from Jon Gruden prompted him to lose his head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pandora’s box was opened when Gruden was outed for his racist, sexist and homophobic emails. Despite the league attempting to shut the box, Congress appears intent on keeping it open.

