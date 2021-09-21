Conor McGregor Threw Out The First Pitch at Wrigley and Sent It Into Orbit

Conor McGregor was tapped to throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday and he did not disappoint.

Dressed in a suit and standing with his back foot on top of the rubber as he delivered his pitch (an interesting approach), the Irish southpaw promptly sent the baseball hurtling high into the air and off of the wall behind home plate.

Conor McGregor with an immediate all-time iconic first pitch 🎯💰pic.twitter.com/GGMHhYoOSc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 21, 2021

The ball took off faster than an Aer Lingus flight.

Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom was behind home waiting to catch the pitch, and he could be seen smiling before the delivery, as if to suggest he wasn’t sure where the ball would land:

As soon as McGregor released the ball, it was obvious it wasn’t going to be anywhere near the plate.

If he’s so inclined, McGregor could always deploy the Ryne Duren excuse. Duren was a hard-throwing reliever in the 1950s and 1960s who would frequently air-mail his warmup pitches to the backstop after coming into a game. He claimed he did it on purpose to intimidate the opposing team.

McGregor’s pitch still wasn’t as bad or as embarrassing as the one thrown by Jake Brentz last week. Brentz, who unlike the fighter, is an actual Major League pitcher, threw the worst pitch in MLB history during an actual game when he essentially spiked the baseball at the mound.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com