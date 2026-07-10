President Donald Trump slammed his own party for failing to pass the controversial SAVE America Act, insisting in a blustering Truth Social post that if the bill doesn’t get passed, “the title of DUMB will revert to the Republicans.”

The president has amped up his demands to pass the SAVE Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives in February, and linked the legislation to a bipartisan housing bill awaiting his signature.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has repeatedly indicated he doesn’t have the votes to pass the SAVE Act, which faces a Democrat-led filibuster. Critics say the bill amounts to a poll tax.

Trump, who has insisted he would be “the last Republican president” if the SAVE Act doesn’t pass, renewed his attacks Friday morning:

I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is polling at 97% with the Republican Party, and very high with the non-politician Dumocrats. The Act states, quite simply, that to Vote a person must show PHOTO VOTER I.D., PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, AND THAT THERE WILL BE NO MORE CROOKED, CORRUPT, & DESTABILIZING MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPTIONS for Military, Disabled, Illness, and Travel!). THE SAVE AMERICA ACT’S non-passage is CRAZY, and a serious threat to any politician who votes against it! If the Dumocrats, or any RINO (or worse!) working with them, do not allow a positive Vote on SAVE AMERICA, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and pass this, and every other Bill that true Republicans have ever dreamt of (In addition to the upcoming Budget BOMB and the 1929 catastrophic style DEBT CEILING BILL!). The Dumocrats will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, if and when they ever get the chance to do so, in their very first hour – And I will no longer be able to call them Dumocrats again! The title of DUMB will revert to the Republicans who allowed this horrible calamity to happen to our Party, and our Nation, itself! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The bipartisan housing bill was set to become law at midnight even if Trump refuses to sign it.

The president was expected to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act on June 24 but canceled the event at the last minute.

The bill aims to increase housing and lower costs by limiting corporate investors from buying single-family homes, as well as other measures.

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