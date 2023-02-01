Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons ripped the Barstool Sports Twitter account for shaming him after he showed support for a division rival.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles played the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles’ right tackle Lane Johnson played with a torn adductor in his groin and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018. Parsons, who was a spectator at home, gave props to Johnson’s effort.

“I dot think people realize what lane Johnson is doing rn! Freaking heroic! One of my favorites players in this league!” Parsons wrote.

I dot think people realize what lane Johnson is doing rn! Freaking heroic! One of my favorites players in this league! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

After the game, Johnson saw Parsons’ tweet and replied with a simple handshake emoji. Parsons fawned over the Philly right tackle and wished him luck in the Eagles’ upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

“Love you big bro! Keep going! Not many like you! Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a bowl for our division!” Parsons wrote.

Love you big bro! Keep going! Not many like you! Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a bowl for our division! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

The last sentence, “go win a bowl for our division,” did not sit well with many since the Cowboys and Eagles both play in the NFC East and are two of the biggest rivals each organization has. Barstool Sports’ Bobby Reagan wrote a blog about Parsons’ last sentence to Johnson.

Regan wrote:

What the hell are you doing here Micah? We all know that Lane is battling through a brutal injury to compete. But you’re the star of the Cowboys. You know what you don’t do? Publicly tell the Eagles to go win a Super Bowl. Go ahead and tell him privately. Text him even. Sure. But the moment you publicly said this, it became the lowest, saddest moment in the history of the Cowboys.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Parsons saw the blog posted to the Barstool Sports Twitter account from Monday, and he laid into apparently everyone at Barstool.

“You people are sick! You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood! I’ll never pray down another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success!” Parsons wrote.

You people are sick! You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood ! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success! https://t.co/eMwd2UgpZg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2023

In all this, Parsons swiped at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he was on The Voncast podcast hosted by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller. Parsons said, “it’s a system and a team,” regarding Hurts’ chances at winning league MVP.

Parsons walked back his comments the next day to ESPN. He said:

I mean you’ve got to stand on everything you say just as a man. Obviously, they small clipped it and took one line of what was really talked about. No pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts. I think he’s doing great this year. But, you know me, I’m a defensive guy, and I said the Eagles defense is the team to watch. They have helluva players over there, making plays all year. From a defensive aspect, I know how offensive guys get all the credit, so I just want to stick up for the defensive guys.

