Former President Donald Trump took a swipe at his former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, on Wednesday after reports ran this week that Haley will announce a run for the presidency in mid-February – challenging Trump for the GOP nomination.

Trump shared a clip of Haley saying she would not run against him on his Truth Social platform with the caption, “Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!”

In the clip from April 2021, a reporter asks Haley, “He [Trump] still has a lot of popularity. If he runs again in 2024, will you support him?”

“Yes,” Haley quickly replies.

“If he decides that he’s going to run, would that preclude any sort of run that you would possibly make yourself?” the reporter follows up.

“I would not run if President Trump ran and I would talk to him about it. That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made,” Haley replied, adding, “But yeah, I would absolutely. I had a great working relationship with him.”

On Fox Business Network on Wednesday, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was asked about recent infighting in the GOP between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). McDaniel downplayed any divisions and was asked about Haley running against Trump.

“I’m intrigued that Nikki Haley is going to announce that she’s running for the presidency. I think the formal announcement comes in a couple of weeks. Am I right in saying that Donald Trump said to her, ‘hey, go for it.’ Why would he say that?” asked Stuart Varney.

“You know, I think President Trump said that in his speech, that he said, hey, Nikki, get on in. I don’t think President Trump’s intimidated by many people. He’s gone through this before. And I think he’s saying, let’s let the voters decide. Everyone’s welcome and we’re going to see this through. And at the end, we all have to keep our eye on the prize, which is making Joe Biden a one-term president,” McDaniel replied.

While Trump may not feel threatened by Haley, his previous welcoming her into the race was likely not a genuine expression of healthy competition, but a barb meant to highlight Haley’s slim chances of peeling away voters from him.

