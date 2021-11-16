Craig Carton Saw a Former MLB All-Star Slap His Penis Against a Stool as Part of Bonkers Pregame Ritual

After he kept quiet for nearly 30 years, sports radio host Craig Carton decided the statute of limitations expired on being sworn to secrecy about a former Major League Baseball All-Star’s absolutely bonkers pregame ritual.

Decades before he rose to prominence on New York’s WFAN, Carton was on-air in Cleveland. According to the sports radio host, former Cleveland Indians pitcher Charles Nagy invited him to see a teammate’s surprising ritual. It came with the caveat that Carton wouldn’t talk about it on-air, a promise he broke this week after three decades.

Nearly 30 years ago, Carton walked toward the Indians trainer’s room at the direction of Nagy. As he got closer, Carton said a group of players started to follow him and a rhythmic pounding began to increase in volume. Upon entering the trainer’s room, Carton was stunned to see All-Star infielder Carlos Baerga.

“Carlos Baerga is sitting on top of one of those stools and his baseball pants are down around his ankles,” Carton told his WFAN co-host Evan Roberts. “In his hand is what could very well be a baseball bat, but it’s much smaller and it’s attached to his body. And he is SLAPPING it against the doctor’s stool – rhythmically – ‘BOOM, BOOM, BOOM.'”

According to Carton, Baerga never stopped hitting the stool, despite others entering the room. The sports radio host proceeded to ask Nagy what he just witnessed.

“Pregame ritual,” Nagy said of Baerga’s unique tradition. “Nobody asks. Nobody wants to know.”

Baseball players are notorious for being superstitious, although Baerga’s alleged ritual is one that would seem unlikely to be duplicated. But did it work? Between 1992 and 1995, Baerga was a three-time MLB All-Star for the franchise soon to be named the Cleveland Guardians.

