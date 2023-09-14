Deion Sanders Attacked By Opposing Coach Ahead of Big Rivalry Game: ‘When I Talk to Grownups, I Take My Hat and My Glasses Off’

This weekend’s Rocky Mountain Showdown is sure to get chippy thanks to the comments made by Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell.

On Wednesday’s episode of Jay Norvell Coach’s Show, the coach admitted that he and his team are tired of the constant coverage of the University of Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes have taken the college football world by storm and are now the 18th-ranked team in the country after wins against TCU and Nebraska.

Still, Norvell believes the hype is getting to be a bit too much.

“We had to do a bunch of ESPN videos and it was great. I loved it,” Norvell said. “But our kids came out of those videos really with a chip on their shoulder. They’re tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it.”

Norvell then took it a step further by throwing shade at Sanders for his appearance when doing TV interviews.

“I sat down with ESPN today — and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder — I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said, ‘When I talk to grownups, I hate my hat and my glasses off,'” Norvell said. “That’s what my mother taught me.”

The implication that Sanders wasn’t raised properly is sure to draw the ire of the coach and the rest of his team. Fortunately for football fans and lovers of drama, the wait for Sanders’ response won’t be long. ESPN’s First Take will be live from Boulder, Colorado, on Friday, and it seems inevitable that Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe will ask Sanders about Norvell’s comments when he joins the show.

