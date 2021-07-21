Deion Sanders Storms Out of Interview After Being Called ‘Deion’ By Reporter: ‘You Don’t Call Nick Saban Nick’

Prime Time, Neon Deion, there used to be multiple acceptable names for two-sport star and football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders. But now he just prefers ‘coach.’

The second-year head football coach of Jackson State attended media day for the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tuesday, and he cut his interview short with Clarion-Ledger writer Nick Suss. The reason? Suss called the coach ‘Deion.’

“Back up a little bit. You don’t call Nick Saban ‘Nick,’ Sanders told Suss, referring to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “Don’t call me Deion.”

“I call Nick Saban ‘Nick,’” Suss replied.

“No, you don’t. No, you don’t. That’s a lie,” Sanders fired back. “If you call Nick ‘Nick’ you know you’ll get cussed out on the spot. So don’t do that to me, treat me like Nick.”

Sanders smiled and appeared to laugh after reprimanding the reporter. But when Suss made it clear he didn’t learn his lesson by repeating “Deion” one more time, Sanders stood up and walked right out of the interview.

While plenty of reporters refer to Nick Saban as ‘coach,’ it’s not a universal title used by all. During press conferences, the Alabama football coach is addressed as ‘Nick’ and ‘Saban’ and he responds to both of them without cussing.

Sanders later took to Twitter, clarifying that he didn’t walk out of media day, he just left that particular interview and moved on to the next one.

Never walked out of media day. I prolonged my time to answer another question & the person thought it was cute to address me the way he did so I dropped the call & went to the next outlet. Please don’t allow a fool to fool u because then nobody would truly know who the fool is. https://t.co/csbTRNgJvd — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 20, 2021

Watch above via HBCU Pulse

