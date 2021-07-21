Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a stunning admission to Steve Bannon when she declared that, if she were “in charge” she would “deport every single Chinese in this country” loyal to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP.)

Taylor Greene said, “If I was in charge and I had my way I would come down on China so hard. I would put tariffs back in place and they would be more strict than President Trump’s because those tariffs work. I would kick out every single Chinese in this country that is loyal to the CCP. They would be gone. I do not care who they are.”

Bannon interjected “If you sign one of those documents that says that you gotta report…” to which Taylor Greene doubled down. “Yes, you’re gone,” she said. “Back to China. I don’t care how much money you have, how much land you own, how many businesses you own, how much money you’ve donated to colleges and universities, I don’t care about who your kid is, and how many students you’ve sent to colleges.”

Bannon mentioned Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma as among “all these people that are part of the CCP?” to which Taylor Greene replied “They are loyal to the CCP, they go back. They go back.”

Bannon then mentioned Wall Street financiers of Chinese enterprises, asking his guest “Would you immediately make sure that you could not fund these? You could not raise money? You couldn’t go to the capital markets? You couldn’t lend money?”

Taylor Greene replied. “We should not be funding CCP companies. We should not. We should not be. We should stop doing business with an enemy that is trying to kill us and did kill us this past year.”

(H/T PatriotTakes)

