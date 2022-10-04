Doctor Who Discovered CTE Begs Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa to Quit Football: ‘Gallantly Walk Away’

Dr. Bennet Omalu, whose discovery of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) was chronicled in the 2015 Will Smith film Concussion, has advised Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to retire from football.

Tagovailoa suffered one confirmed concussion in a span of five days last week. He was knocked unconscious last Thursday in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tua Tagovailoa takes a nasty hit praying he’s okay 🙏 #TNF pic.twitter.com/Yra3a5KhJg — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 30, 2022

The previous Sunday, in a game against the Buffalo Bills, he was wobbly after a vicious hit.

You hate to see this for Tua. He has shut up the haters with his play and was battling toe to toe with the vaunted Buffalo Bills and MVP favorite Josh Allen. Praying for his health and for a full recovery from this. pic.twitter.com/1OV8Sq8ocj — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 25, 2022

The 24-year-old’s injuries have sparked outrage, given many believed Tagovailoa should have never been allowed to finish against the Bills.

Since he went down against Cincinnati, his health has been on the minds of fans, pundits and former players.

Omalu said Tuesday he has seen enough. In a conversation with TMZ Sports, the neuropathologist called on the former Alabama player to call it a career.

“If you love your life… if you love your family, you love your kids – if you have kids – it’s time to gallantly walk away,” Omalu told the outlet. “Go find something else to do.”

He added, “Tua, my brother. I love you… I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing. Stop. Hang your helmet and gallantly walk away.”

On Tagovailoa’s comments this week expressing excitement to get back out on the field, Omalu stated “money is not more valuable than human life,” and concluded, “$20 billion is not worth more than your brain.”

