‘Don’t Leave a Paper Trail’: Charles Barkley Blasts ‘Jacka**es’ Who Use Email for Smack Talk Because It’s too Easy to Trace

Never afraid to say exactly what’s on his mind, Charles Barkley continues to be one of the most brash personalities in sports. But what further separates him from everyone else is that he won’t put it in writing.

On the latest episode of The Steam Room, co-hosted by Barkley and TNT’s Ernie Johnson, the retired NBA superstar made a stunning admission.

“I’ve never sent an email,” Barkley said. Johnson and TNT’s Inside the NBA producer Tim Kiely countered Barkley, claiming the Hall-of-Famer has sent an email.

“I know how to respond,” Barkley acknowledged. “I don’t know how to do one. I don’t know how to initiate one. But I do, I can respond. I will admit that.”

“To all you idiots, fools, and jackasses out there, it’s alright to talk bad about people,” Barkley said unapologetically. “We all do it. But we don’t leave a paper trail. I talk bad about people the old-fashioned way – behind their back. I don’t put it in writing.”

Barkley’s admission comes just a few weeks after leaked emails got NFL coach Jon Gruden canned for using racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language.

To be fair, Barkley did not say it’s OK to offend or insult anyone behind their back – just “talk bad about” them, whatever that means exactly. Earlier this year, Barkley ranted against the no-fun cancel culture for limiting the jokes he can tell on national TV. Not long for the spotlight in modern PC culture, Barkley has also stated he plans on retiring from his media gig in two years.

