Charles Barkley Slams Cancel Culture for Banning Jokes About the ‘Big Ol’ Women’ in San Antonio: ‘I Didn’t Call Anyone Personally Fat’

One reason Charles Barkley remains such a popular basketball personality more than two decades after retiring, is his willingness to speak on any topic without a filter. One reason Charles Barkley has been criticized during his time as a public figure is that same willingness to speak without a filter.

Even though the 58-year-old Barkley has yet to be “canceled,” he told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier of 106.7 The Fan in Washington DC, the prospect of PC culture coming after him is in the back of his mind.

“The PC people are out overboard right now,” Barkley said on the Grant and Danny Show. “I can’t imagine you guys doing a show every day, how crazy it is for you. Like, it’s gotten so out of hand right now, I couldn’t imagine having to watch myself. You can’t even have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled and things like that.”

“All we ever talk about behind the scenes now is ‘yo man, be careful going in this direction,’ we can’t even have fun anymore,” Barkley continued, referring to his Inside the NBA co-hosts. “We’ve had fun all these years, and now all of a sudden in the last year and a half, everybody’s trying to get everybody fired and it really sucks.”

Barkley blamed TNT executives for buying into the no-fun cancel culture and creating a more careful mindset on the show, calling his bosses “cowards.”

“They won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore! You know, when I’m always talking about them big ol’ women down in San Antonio?”

Charles Barkley going in on San Antonio Women ‘Ease Up On Them Churros” pic.twitter.com/KiaUziqg10 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2016

It’s official, the days of Chuck calling women in San Antonio fat are over, and fans of that joke — according to Barkley — will have cancel culture to blame.

“I didn’t call anybody personally fat in San Antonio, I was just joking around,” Barkley added. “One lady wrote this article, you’re gonna let one lady [ruin the joke] – we’ve been having fun with this for 10, 15 years.”

Barkley might not be able to joke about the women of San Antonio, but that censorship from his bosses didn’t stop him from making fun of women in Georgia earlier this year. “Georgia, the only school in the world they named their mascot after the women down there,” Barkley recently said, referring to the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

