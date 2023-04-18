Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes he’s only partly at fault for his Game 2 ejection against the Sacramento Kings.

The four-time champion received a flagrant foul penalty 2 – typically shortened to “flagrant 2” – for stepping on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis with force while Sabonis was on the ground. Green’s leg appeared to be tangled with Sabonis’ arms, and Green has accused him of intentionally grabbing his leg. Sabonis received a flagrant 1 for the incident.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

According to Green, that wasn’t the first time his leg’s been grabbed during this playoff series. He sounded off on the referees for their supposed inaction.

“My leg got grabbed,” Green said at the post-game press conference. “Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far.”

Green added that the referees missed a similar call in Game 1. Kings’ guard Malik Monk, he said, also grabbed his leg.

“So, either you’re gonna stop it…” Green said. “(Referee) John Goble is looking at Monk hold my leg the last game and he just let it go; and (referee Zach Zarba) clearly was watching my leg get held this game and let it go. So I guess ankle grabbing is OK.”

It’s unknown if the NBA will take further action to the severity of the incident.

For Green, this controversy isn’t uncharted territory. Just about a month ago, he received his 16th technical foul of the season for throwing the ball at Clippers guard Russell Westbrook during a game.

