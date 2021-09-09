Drew Brees’ New Hairline Made Its Debut on NBC and NFL Fans Were in Awe: ‘Comeback Player of the Year’

Making his NFL regular season debut for NBC during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys game, Drew Brees flaunted a full head of hair that balding men could only dream of.

For years, Brees’ hair was thinning and receding. But months before he officially announced his retirement from the New Orleans Saints, NFL fans began noticing Brees’ hair stopped receding and was stunningly starting to progress. It was the first sign that Brees was preparing for a gig as a broadcaster because there’s no need to hide hair loss when you wear a helmet on TV.

It’s not without precedent, a balding Jason Witten similarly sprouted a full head of hair when he joined ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage three years ago. He proceeded to lose it upon returning to the NFL one year later.

Brees surely hoped to impress the audience during his regular season debut for NBC as an NFL analyst. The former Super Bowl winning quarterback didn’t have to say a word, his hair fully delivered and social media couldn’t get enough of his new mane.

Drew Brees’ hair for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2021

Drew Brees to everyone on Twitter pic.twitter.com/oJhVFR3QQO — John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) September 9, 2021

I’m happy for Drew Brees new rug. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2021

what polymer are they using for Drew Brees’ hair — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) September 10, 2021

MVP of the night so far: Drew Brees’ hair guy — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 9, 2021

Congrats to Drew Brees on his new job and his new hair! pic.twitter.com/xXUvIvfH6F — Mark Skog (@MarkSkog) September 10, 2021

TRIGGER WARNING FOR THOSE LOSING THEIR HAIR IN THEIR 30s & 40s: Drew Brees has clearly been spending his retirement, um, growing his hair, um, for television. pic.twitter.com/nHkoYWBLGA — Larry Bryant (he, him, his) (@pozitivebrown) September 9, 2021

Ed Sheeran needs to get the digits of Drew Brees’ hair guy pic.twitter.com/CIqCEemlv0 — SabresBuzz (@SabresBuzz) September 9, 2021

love how both Drew Brees and Tom Brady got hair transplants but only the younger guy is getting dragged for it pic.twitter.com/kwGtm34ogb — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) September 10, 2021

Drew Brees’s hair plugs look good. No shade. — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) September 10, 2021

LeBron needs to call Drew Brees’ hair guy — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) September 10, 2021

