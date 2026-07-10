‘I’m Talking About Winning!’ The View Co-Hosts Battle Over Democrats Needing to Run a ‘White Man’

Ana Navarro and Joy Behar sparred over the best Democratic candidate to take back the White House — with race a key part of the blunt discussion.

The View co-hosts engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth over who could become the Democratic nominee in 2028, with Behar suggesting a number of white, male candidates including Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Maybe I’m too old at this point for this conversation. But I’ve been watching this country for a long time. And you’ve got to be in reality. This past few years that [President Donald] Trump has been in office, he’s practically destroying democracy,” she said, adding, “This is an emergency we’re in.”

Navarro got right to the point:

ANA NAVARRO: I hate it when I hear you say that it’s gotta be like a white man, cause I then feel that it becomes like a self-fulfilling prophecy. And I don’t want. JOY BEHAR: I’m not that powerful, Ana. NAVARRO: No, yeah, but you’ve got a free, millions of people watch us on a daily basis. And you are a feminist. You have fought to break glass ceilings. SUNNY HOSTIN: She’s also a realist. NAVARRO: I know, but what I’m seeing is I’m gonna tell little black children or little Latino children or little girls that they can’t run and become president one day. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: By the way, in all likelihood, I have 100% agree with that. But then can I say something after? BEHAR: I am not saying that. I am saying that we are in a burning building right now. That’s all I’m saying. NAVARRO: That only a white man can [CROSSTALK] BEHAR: I’m talking about winning. What is this country going to do when they really get down to it? That’s it. The future, it belongs to every child, every color, every nationality, great. NAVARRO: But are you saying what, that the only people that can save us from the burning building is a white man?

Watch above via ABC.

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