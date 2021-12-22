Eli Manning Vindicated After Fox Shows Eagles Fan Giving America the Double Bird Salute

No one was more excited to see an Eagles fan flip America off during the Fox broadcast of Philadelphia and the Washington Football Team Tuesday night than Eli Manning.

In September, the former New York Giants quarterback told a story on ESPN’s Manningcast about once being welcomed to a road game in Philly by a 9-year-old Eagles fan flashing him two middle fingers. Manning proceeded to reenact the moment on ESPN2, flipping America off with the double bird salute.

“Can we do that? I think you can blur that out, right?” Manning said at the time. But it wasn’t blurred out, we all saw it on the family friendly network owned by Disney. Manning laughed about the NSFW moment at the time, but three complaints were made to the FCC over the incident.

Tuesday night, as Fox cameras panned the crowd during the fourth quarter of Philly’s matchup with Washington, there was an Eagles fan who flashed two middle fingers, giving America the double bird salute and vindicating Manning’s story.

“I told you so!” Manning quickly responded on Twitter after being alerted to the incident.

I told you so!!! https://t.co/kJsjOu3tK9 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) December 22, 2021

The only difference between this NSFW salute and the story Manning told is that Tuesday night’s middle finger flasher clearly was not 9-years old.

