Enes Freedom Fires Back at Charles Barkley Supporting LGBTQ Community: ‘Stop Pushing This Agenda on our Youth!’

Former NBA player Enes Freedom responded to Charles Barkley’s support of the LGBTQ community with a bizarre claim about the community’s treatment of the youth.

Over the weekend, Barkley took the microphone at a Lake Tahoe, California, bar and said he bought Bud Light for everyone. He then called Bud Light critics “rednecks” and “assholes.”

“If you’re gay, bless you,” Barkley said. “If you’re transgender, bless you. And if you have a problem with that, fuck you!”

On Tuesday, Freedom responded to the video.

“I hear what you’re saying Charles Barkley,” he said, “and yes, we shouldn’t have any problems with the LGBTQ or Trans community. However the problem starts when they try to come for innocent kids.

“Stop pushing this agenda on our youth! LEAVE KIDS ALONE!!!”

Then, the tweet suddenly took a much darker turn.

“We do not need to have literature in schools that show boys how to suck d*ck,” Freedom said.

I hear what you’re saying Charles Barkley, and yes, we shouldn’t have any problems with the LGBTQ or Trans community. However the problem starts when they try to come for innocent kids. Stop pushing this agenda on our youth!

LEAVE KIDS ALONE!!! We do not need to have literature… pic.twitter.com/MLVXZW5qSP — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 18, 2023

The bizarre claim was met with immediate backlash on social media.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com