Ex-NBA President and Current Jordan Brand Chairman Shockingly Reveals He Killed a Man in 1965

Larry Miller, chairman of the Jordan Brand and former president of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers has opened up about his shocking past.

With his autobiography Jump: My Secret Journey From the Streets to the Boardroom set to be published early next year, Miller spoke to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated and shared a dark secret that he kept to himself for decades.

Miller killed a man in 1965 when he was just 16. After his friend was stabbed and killed a by a local gang in Philadelphia, Miller sought retaliation. Miller says he grabbed a gun, downed a bottle of wine and took three friends to search for a rival gang member. Miller ended up shooting and killing the first person he saw, 18-year-old Edward White.

“I mean, there was no valid reason for this to happen,” Miller told Beck. “And that’s the thing that I really struggle with and that’s—you know, it’s the thing that I think about every day,” he added. “It’s like, I did this, and to someone who—it was no reason to do it. And that’s the part that really bothers me.”

Soon after the Sept. 30, 1965 shooting, Miller was arrested and the teenage “gangbanger” spent time behind bars until he was 30-years-old. Continuing his education while in prison, Miller graduated from Temple University with an accounting degree at 30.

He proceeded to have an incredibly successful business career, working for Campbell Soup and Kraft Foods before becoming joining Nike in 1997, where he would soon become president of the Jordan Brand.

Miller also had a five-year tenure as president of the Portland Trail Blazers, before returning to Nike and the Jordan Brand in 2012. But throughout his career, Miller kept his dark past a secret and now he’s sharing it, hoping to help others from following a similar path.

“If I could go back and undo it, I would absolutely do that,” Miller told Beck. “I can’t. So all I can do is try to do what I can to help other people and try to maybe prevent this from happening to someone else.”

