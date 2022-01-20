Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Insists ‘There’s Nothing Wrong With My Mental Health’ After Public Outburst

Much of the initial reaction to Antonio Brown’s public outburst earlier this month was a concern for the NFL star’s mental health. But Brown insists nothing’s wrong.

Brown recently discussed his abrupt exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another former NFL star, Brandon Marshall, on his I am Athlete podcast during an episode that will air in full next week.

During Tampa’s second to last week of the regular season, Brown quit on them by stripping his uniform off and parading into the locker room while the game was still being played. Immediately after the game, quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians both showed sympathy for the way Brown handled himself.

But on the I Am Athlete podcast, Brown lashed out at the critics of his bizarre outburst for pinning it on mental health.

“If we’re all players and we’re all saying we care about mental health, why every time something happens bad or how someone reacts (they say), ‘Oh, he’s crazy. There’s something wrong with his mental health?’ There’s nothing wrong with my mental health,” Brown told Marshall. “Someone told me, ‘Get the f*ck out of here.’ I’m not passive-aggressive.”

The “someone” Brown is referring to was Arians. According to Brown, Arians was forcing him to play on an injured ankle. Arians, however, says Brown refused to play because he wasn’t getting enough targets.

The topless outburst was just the latest example of curious behavior from Brown, who has exited four consecutive franchises after self-inflicted controversies.

While Brown makes the podcast rounds, his former team is getting set for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs as they continue their attempt at winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

