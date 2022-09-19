Exec for Vegan Alternative ‘Beyond Meat’ Jailed for Allegedly Biting ‘Flesh’ from Man’s Nose After NCAA Game

The chief operating officer for the company behind the vegan alternative Beyond Meat was arrested Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas after he allegedly bit “flesh” from the nose of another man after a college football game.

Douglas Ramsey was arrested after police said he punched the back window out of another man’s car, struck him, and then bit “flesh” from the tip of his nose.

KNWA reported the incident began when a man driving a Subaru struck the tire of Ramsey’s vehicle in the parking garage on the campus of the University of Arkansas – after the Razorbacks defeated Missouri State.

The fight allegedly then became anything but vegan, the report states:

The owner of the Subaru then allegedly got out and stated Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body.” According to the [police report], Ramsey also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.” The victim and the witness reported hearing Ramsey “threaten to kill” the owner of the Subaru. Occupants of both vehicles got out and helped separate the parties.

Records from the Washington County Jail, where Ramsey was held after his arrest, show he was booked at 11:14 p.m. CT Saturday. He bonded out the following day.

Ramsey was held on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening and battery. He has court dates scheduled for both Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

Unrelated to Ramsey’s Saturday night arrest, Beyond Meat suffered its worst day on the trading market Monday since it went public in 2019.

Beyond Meat’s share price peaked at $234.90 per share in July of that year. Monday, the company’s shares were trading at $17.06 at the closing bell. Barron’s reported the company has been ravaged by inflation.

The company makes imitation beef, chicken sausage and other products from plants. The company has so far declined to comment on Ramsey’s alleged behavior.

