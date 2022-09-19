WATCH: Ex-Judge Who Investigated Trump’s Claims of Election Fraud in Wisconsin Now Pushing Revolution

Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who spent $1 million of taxpayer dollars to investigate former President Donald Trump’s debunked allegations of voter fraud in the state, pushed for open “revolution” in a recent speech.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported on Monday that “Gableman told a group of Republicans this month that a revolution against government officials over the 2020 election has become necessary but said people have become too comfortable to water the ‘tree of liberty’ with blood.”

“For the first time in my life I am beginning to wonder if America’s best days are behind us,” Gableman can be seen saying in a video from an event hosted by the Republican Party of Outagamie County on Sept. 9th.

“Our comfort is holding us back from taking the action that is necessary,” he continued, adding:

The greatest challenge of our poor in this country is not lack of food, it’s obesity. It’s a beautiful world. But it’s that very comfort that is keeping us from what our founders knew to be the only way to keep an honest government, which is revolution.

Gableman was hired under pressure from Trump by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in 2021. Vos was later targetted by Trump in a GOP primary after refusing to move to decertify the 2020 presidential election.

Vos fired Gableman three days after narrowly defeating his Trump-backed GOP primary challenger, ending Gableman’s 14-month audit, which turned up no proof of voter fraud in the state.

“While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible,” reported the Associated Press in August.

