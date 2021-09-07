College football is back and so are the millions of fans who will pack stadiums every Saturday through November.

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Jim Sciutto on CNN’s New Day Tuesday morning and preached the dangers of seeing crowded college football stadiums around the country while Covid outbreaks are on the rise.

“We could be stuck in outbreak mode and that’s why I think what you’re going to be seeing is…a lot more local mandates,” Fauci said.

“There are gonna be organizations, there are gonna be universities, there are gonna be colleges, there are gonna be sports events, travel events, where the rule is going to be if you wanna participate – you get vaccinated,” Fauci added. “If not – sorry, you’re not going to be able to do it.”

Some NFL and college football organizations have already instituted mandates, requiring fans to show proof of vaccine or a negative Covid test before entering the stadium. But those mandates are far from universal, with many stadiums opening at max capacity to welcome unjabbed, unmasked fans. The disregard for Covid can pose serious risks, especially in states that combine dangerously low vaccine rates with extremely large college football stadiums.

“I don’t think it’s smart,” Fauci said of college football crowds. “Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together – you should be vaccinated. And when you do have congregate settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask.”

Watch above via CNN

