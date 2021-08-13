Clay Travis ‘Baffled’ by Vaccine Mandate to Attend New Orleans Saints Games: The City is Known ‘for Embracing…Bedlam’

On Thursday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced new Covid-19 protocols to help curtail the virus from spreading. The new measures will require fans to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter the Superdome for Saints games.

“I’m kind of baffled by this,” Outkick founder and conservative radio host Clay Travis said. “New Orleans is not anybody’s idea of a city that is known for good decisions that are made there.”

Does that mean Travis believes it’s a good idea to mandate vaccines and negative tests for large indoor gatherings at the Superdome? Unlikely. Travis, who stated he will not get the vaccine, instead relying on natural antibodies as protection from the virus, has spent much of the last 16 months minimizing Covid-19. Earlier this week, the radio host attended a Nashville public school board meeting to rally parents in speaking out against mask mandates.

“Bourbon Street is phenomenal, if you’ve ever been to Bourbon Street before you’ve probably made some questionable decisions there,” Travis continued. “New Orleans is a city that is known for embracing joy, for embracing wildness, for embracing pure, at times, bedlam.”

“Who is going to be checking Covid vaccine reports to get inside a football stadium?” the radio host and Fox News contributor asked. “The people who scan tickets are basically overwhelmed half the time…are you now going to have to somehow provide a proof of vaccination to that group of people?”

75,000 people proving they’re vaccinated or have a negative Covid test before entering a stadium does pose a potential logistical nightmare, but that shouldn’t prevent local officials and teams from prioritizing fan safety.

“If you’re vaccinated, why do you care if someone else isn’t vaccinated?” Travis asked on Outkick the Show. “If you are confident that your vaccine works and you have nothing to worry about, why do you care if someone else is wearing a mask…this is all madness. There is no logical basis whatsoever for all of these decisions.”

The logic from Travis ignores virus variants that continue to mutate and wreak havoc on society, as a large percentage of the American population refuses the vaccine.

The NFL regular season is rapidly approaching and the league is desperate to keep stadiums full of fans for the entire season despite Covid variants. The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles have already announced fans will be required to wear masks in the indoor portions of their stadiums.

