‘F*CK YOU!’ Legendary Gambler With $75 Million Riding on World Series Lashes Out at Phillies Fans Leaving Stadium

Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack,” went after Philadelphia Phillies fans after his Houston Astros lost Game 3 of the World Series.

McIngvale put a total of $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series with odds of +750 and could win a record $75 million if the Astros prevail.

McIngvale was in Philadelphia to witness the Astros get slaughtered by the Phillies 7-0 Tuesday night. The Phillies cracked five home runs in the game, sending Citizens Bank Park into bedlam. He tried to leave the stadium after the game ended, but the Philadelphia faithful decided to remind him how the game went.

As McIngvale walked the concourse of Citizens Bank Park with a security detail, fans began to taunt him, so he fired back at the fans.

“Fuck you!” McIngvale repeatedly shouted at the fans. The security detail separated him from the fans, who gave him an earful.

McIngvale and his Astros have a chance to even up the World Series in game four Wednesday night. The game will take place in Philadelphia.

