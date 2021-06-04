Floyd Mayweather Hawks His NFT, Raves About Crypto in Wild Interview With Fox Business: ‘It’s the New Wave’

Two days before Floyd Mayweather is set to take part in an eight-round exhibition fight, the championed boxer was parading around the 2021 Bitcoin conference in Miami’s Wynwood District.

Joining Fox Business Network reporter Susan Li, Mayweather spoke highly of the impact cryptocurrency has on his enormous portfolio.

“Everybody should have their own mind and choose what cryptocurrency they wanna choose,” Mayweather suggested to Li. “What I believe in is being independent and doing what you wanna do and it’s about people winning in life. And I push people to be winners in life. Cause I’m a winner.”

Although he’s been associated with numerous domestic violence cases in his life and previously served two months in prison, Mayweather is a winner in the ring, owning a 50-0 record. This weekend, the 44-year-old boxing icon will step into the ring with social media star Logan Paul for an exhibition fight in Miami.

But it doesn’t appear Mayweather’s doing it out of financial desperation. Because as he told Fox Business Network, his portfolio is worth “over a billion dollars.”

“Cryptocurrency, it’s the new wave, it’s what everybody’s doing,” Mayweather said, also noting that boxing, real estate and NFT ventures have contributed to his net worth.

“NFT, I want the world to own a piece of my legacy, because I wouldn’t be where I’m at, without the fans,” Mayweather added.

Watch above via, Fox Business News

