Fmr. U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Destroys Her Old Team for Celebrating After World Cup Draw: ‘You’re Lucky Not to Be Going Home’

Former soccer player Carli Lloyd wasn’t pleased with the way the U.S. Women’s National Team — for which she was a longtime star — acted in the immediate aftermath of its draw to Portugal on Tuesday.

The team, ranked first going into this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, has won just one game and tied two in the group stage. It was also a heavy favorite against Portugal, but the game ended in a scoreless draw.

Despite the disappointing outcome, the team remained in good spirits. Cameras showed several players dancing and laughing.

According to Lloyd, that’s unacceptable.

“I have never witnessed — and just seeing these images for the first time right now on the desk — I have never witnessed something like that,” Lloyd said during the post-game show on FOX. “There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family; but to be dancing, to be smiling?”

In fact, Portugal nearly pulled off the upset in the 91st minute when a shot deflected off the post.

“I mean, the player of the match was that post,” Lloyd continued. “You’re lucky to not be going home right now.”

With the tie — and a win by the Netherlands — the U.S. women’s team finished second in Group E. The team will likely face Sweden, the third-ranked team in the world, in the round of 16.

