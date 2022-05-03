Former Chicago Bear Olin Kreutz Fired For Allegedly Attacking Coworker

Former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz was fired Monday afternoon by CHGO Sports for allegedly attacking a fellow employee, per the company’s statement on Twitter.

Adam Hoge, a podcaster for CHGO Sports, was allegedly grabbed by his neck by Kreutz in response to a “flippant remark” in a staff meeting Monday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Hoge did not need treatment, nor did he file a police report, and returned to work the next day.

“On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee. Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we are shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay,” CHGO Sports said in the statement.

“The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance, and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Kreutz, a six-time pro bowl center, responded to the statement with his own tweet, quoting former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson for his actions.

“Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it,” the quote reads on Twitter.

Kreutz has previously had run-ins with Bears front office members, including chairman George McCaskey, after the former center revealed the Bears offered him $15 an hour to work as a player consultant in 2018 on NBC Sports Chicago.

“I’ve learned over the years to take just about anything that Olin says with a grain of salt,” McCaskey said. “That’s the way it is sometimes with Olin. You don’t get the whole story. Olin knows what the story is.”

Kreutz, clearly not afraid of a fight, responding to McCaskey over the airwaves. “If that man would’ve said that to my face, we would’ve had a problem.”

