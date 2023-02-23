Former NFL Star LenDale White Reveals He Suffered A ‘Widow Maker’ Heart Attack At 34

Former Tennessee Titans and University of Southern California running back LenDale White admitted he suffered a “widow maker” heart attack when he was 34.

White was an All-American in the 2005 season at USC before he was picked in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Titans. He only played four seasons in the league and never took another snap after his 25th birthday.

He was on the I AM ATHLETE podcast hosted by former NFL players Brandon Marshall and Adam “Pacman” Jones, and White admitted to the health scare he suffered.

“I had a heart attack,” White said. “My four-year anniversary was January 20th, and my LAD (left anterior descending artery) was clogged, and I had to have two stints shot into my heart to where my blood could flow again.”

White, 38, was told he suffered a terrifying heart attack that should have killed him.

“It’s called a widow maker because you’re really not supposed to make it back from that,” White said. “I never really knew all of that until just recently I got into because I got so scared to even understand, like when you 34 and have a heart attack, that change your life forever.”

The former USC star changed his diet to improve his health.

“With that being said, the physical got to change, and I definitely workout now,” White said.

Earlier in the episode, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch gave his reason as to why he went viral in 2015 after he answered every reporter’s questions with, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”

Lynch admitted he was fined over $1.2 million throughout his career because he violated the NFL’s protocols that require players to make themselves available to the media at least once 10-15 minutes after the game ends. He said he would shower and leave to go see his family.

Watch above via the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com