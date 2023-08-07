Former U.S. Men’s Soccer Star Says Women’s Team Politics Made Them ‘Unlikeable to a Portion of America’

Former U.S. men’s soccer player Alexi Lalas believes it was the politics of the women’s team that made them hard to support for many Americans.

The women’s quest for a third consecutive World Cup championship came to an end Sunday when they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Sweden. While supporters of the team were expectedly disappointed with the outcome, others seemed to revel in its failure.

That dynamic comes from the fact that some of its players — including Megan Rapinoe — haven’t shied away from speaking their mind when it comes to social issues. Players have openly criticized the country and expressed support for LGBTQ+ rights. As a result, conservative media members have accused the team of “hating America.”

“Don’t kill the messenger. This #USWNT is polarizing,” said Lalas, who now works as an analyst for FOX. “Politics, causes, stances, & behavior have made this team unlikeable to a portion of America. This team has built its brand and has derived its power from being the best/winning. If that goes away they risk becoming irrelevant.”

Don’t kill the messenger. This #USWNT is polarizing. Politics, causes, stances, & behavior have made this team unlikeable to a portion of America. This team has built its brand and has derived its power from being the best/winning. If that goes away they risk becoming irrelevant. https://t.co/J5yFxOuBet — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) August 6, 2023

The criticisms of the team weren’t exclusively about its politics, however. Former player Carli Lloyd called players out for dancing and joking around on the pitch after a disappointing draw to Portugal in the group stage.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com