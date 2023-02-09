Fox Sports NFL Insider Claims Ravens Once Put Him In a ‘Blood Splattered’ Hotel Room

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer told a story about how the Baltimore Ravens put him in a disgusting hotel room with “blood splattered” along the walls.

On Tuesday evening, Glazer was on BetMGM’s Unleashed podcast with hosts Jerry Ferrara and Olivia Dekker during Super Bowl media week in Arizona, ahead of the NFL’s big game, and he described a story of a hotel room the Ravens once booked for him.

According to Glazer, he was in Westminster, Maryland, in the early 2000s to cover the team’s training camp at McDaniel College. The hotel, as he stated, was “$29.99” for a one-night stay, and what he discovered in the room was rather disturbing.

“He had a smoking, twin bedroom, like twin bed — what am I, fucking seven?” Glazer said. “I look up around the room. And well, I don’t have a problem with the french fries on the floor or the spiders in the spiderwebs in the window, or the pieces of wallpaper ripped off the wall. But what the fuck is up with all the blood splattered all over this wall?”

Glazer went down to the hotel manager to show him how awful the room was, and he needed a witness to show he didn’t commit a crime in the room due to the blood on the wall.

“I come down, bring him down, and by the way, I’m supposed to meet Rex Ryan and Mike Pettine for dinner, who were coaches for the Ravens at the time, so I said, ‘you’re coming with me.’ And I said, ‘hey man, I don’t got a problem with the spiders or the french fries, but dude, what the fuck is up with the blood all over the wall?'” Glazer said.

“And he literally says to me, ‘oh, oh yeah, I got to call housekeeping about that.’ I said, ‘Housekeeping? Call Jack Bauer; you should call homeland security. What are you calling housekeeping? Like this happens all the time? Are you serious?'” Glazer said.

Glazer explained that the hotel manager offered to place him in a hotel across the street that was once a school, which he accepted. He then asked Ryan and Pettine for a favor while they were at the bar.

“I need you to get the biggest steak knives you have over there. I need you to come over and meet me at this hotel ’cause I’m sleeping with these knives in this hotel,” Glazer said.

