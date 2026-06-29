WATCH: Sniper-Flanked Trump Ogles Latest DC Renovation in Sunday Stop at Federal Golf Course

POTUS spotted by press pool getting out of motorcade Sunday morning to visit East Potomac Golf Links, where he reviewed blueprints of likely renovations. He is joined by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. pic.twitter.com/aHd18dnPbg — Gerren Keith Gaynor (@MrGerrenalist) June 28, 2026

President Donald Trump checked out renovations at a golf course on federal land on Sunday — flanked by aides, his security detail, and a sniper.

The president has become well-known for his fixation on renovations like his Reflecting Pool project, and is also famously enamored with the game of golf.

Those passions intersected on Sunday as pool reporters Gerren Keith Gaynor and Liz Landers captured Trump — in print and in images — making a couple of stops on the way to his own golf course:

Sent: Sunday, June 28, 2026 9:00 AM

Subject: In-Town Pool #2 – Rolling/POTUS visits Lafayette Park Pool moved to the vans at 7:57 a.m. without getting eyes on POTUS. After an hour of waiting, motorcade began moving at 8:58 a.m. President Trump was spotted waving at the press as his SUV drove by. On background from a White House Official: “President Trump walked through Lafayette Park today to personally check on the restoration progress, one of the many D.C. landmarks being made beautiful again under his Executive Order signed nearly one year ago.” Gerren Keith Gaynor

…

From: Gerren Keith Gaynor

Sent: Sunday, June 28, 2026 9:35 AM

Subject: In-Town Pool #3 – East Potomac Golf Links visit At about 9:04 a.m., POTUS motorcade began to slowly ride pass the East Potomac Golf Links and stopped occasionally along the property. POTUS is notably making renovations to the golf course, which is on federal land. POTUS, wearing a white cap, black jacket and white golf shoes, stepped out of vehicle at about 9:20 a.m. It is still raining. He is joined by Interior Secretary Burgum and others, presumably with the East Potomac Gold Links. Trump and Burgum were presented with blueprints, likely of the renovations. The blueprints had “East Potomac Goof Links” labeled on them, according to photog in pool. POTUS at times pointed toward the press, causing the group of men to stare in pool’s direction. The pool could spot several agents standing patrol, including a sniper blocking most of the view of POTUS.

The president is driving into East Potomac Park this rainy Sunday morning. We are driving along near the golf course now. pic.twitter.com/Vi4geGaFgr — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) June 28, 2026

The president has gotten out of his motorcade in East Potomac Park and is looking out along the Washington Channel. Secretary Burgum is with him. pic.twitter.com/IavkbRrtdp — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) June 28, 2026

From: Gerren Keith Gaynor

Sent: Sunday, June 28, 2026 9:45 AM

To: DL WHO Wranglers

Subject: In-Town Pool #4 – Still at Golf Links POTUS is still huddled with group of men alongside the East Potomac River at 9:42 a.m. Pool also spotted Tom Fazio, the course designer for president’s project on East Potomac Golf Links.

…

From: Gerren Keith Gaynor

Sent: Sunday, June 28, 2026 9:58 AM

To: DL WHO Wranglers

Subject: In-Town Pool #5 – Golf links/Correction At 9:57 a.m., POTUS is still huddled with group along the East Potomac River by the golf links. As an added detail, POTUS is wearing a Patagonia jacket, according to photog, who captured a closer look with camera lens. Also, a correction to pool #3 — the blueprint had “East Potomac Golf Links” labeled on it, and not “Goof,” as the report indicated. Your pooler regrets the error.

The president has been at East Potomac Park for more than an hour and half. He’s now standing on the golf course with aides and Secretary Burgum. pic.twitter.com/R6MgMNeUlM — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) June 28, 2026

From: Gerren Keith Gaynor

Sent: Sunday, June 28, 2026 10:14 AM

To: DL WHO Wranglers

Subject: In-Town Pool #6 – Motorcade rolling again After taking photos, more talking, and handing out what the pool thinks may have been presidential challenge coins, but cannot confirm, POTUS and company began walking away out of sight of the pool at approximately 10:11 a.m. Motorcade began rolling again at 10:14 a.m.

…

From: Gerren Keith Gaynor

Sent: Sunday, June 28, 2026 10:31 AM

To: DL WHO Wranglers

Subject: In-Town Pool #7 – POTUS walks on golf course After a few minutes of rolling at about 10:20 a.m., motorcade stopped again and POTUS, along with Burgum, Fazio and company, walked out of vehicles and walked onto the golf course. Trump was spotted holding blueprints. Pool is not close enough to the president to pose any questions. Photogs are snapping plenty of photos.

…

From: Gerren Keith Gaynor

Sent: Sunday, June 28, 2026 11:11 AM

To: DL WHO Wranglers

Subject: In-Town Pool #9 – Lincoln Memorial/future arch route At approximately 11:04 a.m. motorcade drove past the Lincoln Memorial, across the Arlington Memorial Bridge, and along roundabout where the president’s arch is planned to be built. The motorcade drove slowly, presumably so POTUS could get a good view. As typical, several bystanders pulled out their phones to record and/or wave as motorcade drove along its route. Motorcade is rolling again…

…

From: Gerren Keith Gaynor

Sent: Sunday, June 28, 2026 11:45 AM

To: DL WHO Wranglers

Subject: In-Town Pool #10 – Trump National arrival The president’s motorcade arrived at Trump National in Virginia at 11:41 a.m. and the President shortly thereafter got out of his SUV and entered the club. The ride was uneventful, aside from a black Tesla being pulled over for driving beside the motorcade on the restricted Dulles highway. The pool vans moved to tennis courts, where we will be holding until further movement.

Watch above via Press Pool.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!