The Golden State Warriors have distanced themselves from minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya over his statements about China’s genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

“As a limited investor who has no day-to-day operating functions with the Warriors, Mr. Palihapitiya does not speak on behalf of our franchise, and his views certainly don’t reflect those of our organization,” said the Warriors in a statement.

Warriors statement re: Chamath Palihapitiya: pic.twitter.com/zUl6i9sOve — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 17, 2022

In his podcast, Palihapitiya said “interestingly nobody cares about it, nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, okay, you bring it up because you really care.”

“Until we actually clean up our own house, the idea that we step outside of our borders with, you know, with us sort of like morally virtue signaling about somebody else’s human rights track record is deplorable,” he added.

The NBA has come under fire for doing business with China despite its atrocious human rights record. The league has also come under fire for staying silent when it comes to that record or even just the genocide in Xinjiang, where the NBA has run a training center. The NBA has censored reporters’ questions to players about the genocide.

