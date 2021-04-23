Good Dog! Pup Escapes Owner to Join High School Track Meet, Wins Race

A dog gave a high school athlete a run for her money in Utah, after escaping its owner and racing to the finish line during a track meet.

High school senior Gracie Laney was in the final stretch of a relay race at the Grizzly Invitational in Logan, Utah, when a dog is seen running on to the track and barely beating Laney to the finish line.

“I’d say probably about the 50-meters [mark], I could feel something coming on me, and I thought it was a person. I thought it was the runner,” Laney told the Salt Lake Tribune. “And then I kind of realized that it was really small.”

The crowd can be heard getting louder and louder as it cheers the dog on toward the finish line, and although it looks like Laney nearly trips over the dog at the end, she said she only stepped on the dog’s leash.

The dog, Holly, is a Goldendoodle, and according to KSL in Salt Lake City, Utah, her owners are a little embarrassed that she got away from them during the track meet. Laney told KSL that she was glad that she didn’t step on the dog with her spiked shoes.

On Instagram, Laney joked that she couldn’t believe the dog beat her.

“After watching the video, I thought, ‘Holy cow, that dog is so fast,’” Laney told the Tribune.

Watch above, via KSL.

