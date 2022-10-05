Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo and Stephen A. Smith sparred Wednesday over who should be considered the single-season home run champion.

The debate began after Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. On First Take Smith argued baseball and its partners benefited when Barry Bonds hit 73 home runs in 2001, and they threw him under the bus after the fact.

“Baseball was reaping the profits from his exploits, the networks was [sic] reaping the profits from his exploits, but suddenly we want to sit up here and act like it didn’t happen,” Smith said. “Suddenly we want to sit up here and act like it didn’t happen while everyone’s wallets are padded.”

Smith then turned to how he has viewed Bonds compared to the other baseball greats.

“He is one of the greatest ever,” Smith added. “As far as I’m concerned he is the home run king, and as far as I’m concerned this man smacked 73 home runs in a season, you can call it what you want.”

Russo wasted no time getting fired up after Smith defended Bonds.

“He cheated!” Russo shouted. “Oh come on he took the steroids forever! His head expanded! He hit 24 home runs more in that one year than he ever hit!”

Russo brought up the remorse Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire showed when he called Roger Maris‘ family. McGwire was accused of steroid use too.

“McGwire picked up the phone and cried his eyes out to Maris’ wife, ‘hey I’m sorry I cheated,'” Russo said.

Russo was against Smith’s take that Bonds should be considered the single-season home run king.

“You’re nuts! You’re crazy!” Russo continued. “This man is the home run king! Judge hit the 62!”

Russo showed gratitude towards Judge because of how tough the challenge was on Maris to get to 61 home runs.

“I have more appreciation now for Maris with the 61 because of Judge!” Russo said. “Bonds cheated, what’s the matter with you? Don’t you care?”

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com