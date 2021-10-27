Houston Texans Owner Cal McNair Issues Apology for Using Anti-Asian Slur at Team Event

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair has apologized for using an anti-Asian slur to describe Covid-19 at a team charity golf tournament in May. McNair’s apology came after the following racially insensitive comment was reported by Bally Sports.

“I’m sorry that we couldn’t get together last year, because of the China Virus,” McNair reportedly told a crowd of about 100 people at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic.

The insensitive comment was first reported by Michael Silver. Interestingly, Silver’s story was released by Bally Sports, less than 10 minutes after the reporter announced he was no longer at NFL Network after eight years there.

Shortly after the report, McNair issued an apology through the team.

“My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words,” McNair said in a statement. “I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.”

According to Silver’s report, the Texans’ owner and his wife Hannah McNair found the racist remark to be funny, but the audience didn’t respond similarly. “Everyone gasped,” a witness told Silver. “Especially the people directly across from him. He and Hannah seemed to think it was hilarious. It was dead silent.”

McNair took over as Texans’ chairman in July 2018 and CEO in Jan. 2019 shortly after the death of his father Bob McNair. The late McNair found himself in a racial controversy in 2017, after he told other NFL owners they “can’t have the inmates running the prison,” during a meeting to address players kneeling for the national anthem.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com