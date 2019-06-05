Two games down, and the NBA Finals shifts back stateside after opening up in Canada for the first time ever. The Golden State Warriors come home tied one game a piece with the Toronto Raptors, with the squads set to meet at the Oracle Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Golden State couldn’t buy a basket in the closing minutes of Sunday night’s Game 2 — with Toronto’s box-and-one defense clearly bugging the Warriors. But the Raptors couldn’t quite overcome the deficit they faced, and Golden State was able to hang on and knot the series.

The story thus far for Golden State? Injuries. Kevin Durant will once again miss the action on Wednesday night. And Klay Thompson is questionable after suffering a leg injury in Game 2.

Can Toronto capitalize? The smart money says they can’t afford to let the opportunity get away on Wednesday with a depleted Golden State roster before them.

Tip-off is scheduled for shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET. ABC has the coverage, with Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, and Jeff Van Gundy on the call. The game will also be streamed online, via ESPN, free with a cable subscription. The ESPN app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store, and the Google Play Store.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com