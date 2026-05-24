Dana White Argues Trump Isn’t Racist Because He Was Pals With Michael Jackson: Pop Star Was Around His Kids ‘All the Time’

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UFC boss Dana White said critics who brand President Donald Trump a racist don’t know what the hell they’re talking about because Trump had a great relationship with one of the most famous Black men in history — Michael Jackson.

White defended his old pal during a podcast interview with The New Yorker editor David Remnick on May 22.

“These things that he’s a racist and he’s a Nazi and he’s this and that — I mean, Donald Trump, all this stuff’s coming out now,” White said. “You know, the Michael movie just came out, and you see all these videos now popping up of Trump defending Michael Jackson and the type of person that he was and that Michael Jackson was around his children and around his family a lot.”

Remnick raised his hands in disbelief at that example.

“But wait a minute, Dana! Michael Jackson — as talented as he was, as brilliant as he was — was a deeply, deeply flawed human being, to say the least,” Remnick said. “And was abusive [from] everything we know about him.”

White said there was “no doubt” the “King of Pop” was flawed, before asking “he was abusive?”

“To kids, yes. It’s terrible,” Remnick said.

He was obviously referring to Jackson being accused of sexually abusing multiple children, including claims made against the “Beat It” singer in 1993 and a criminal trial against him a decade later. Jackson was acquitted on all counts in 2005.

“I don’t know if that’s true, but I can tell you the president had a very good relationship with Michael Jackson and had Michael Jackson around his kids all the time,” White responded. “And you know, defended him when that stuff was going down. So to call the guy a racist is crazy. He’s not a racist.”

Remnick said he didn’t want to push the topic too much more, but he asked White if he got “the willies” from Trump posting a video depictinng ex-President Barack Obama as an ape earlier this year.

“If he was that type of person, I never would associate with that type of a person, no matter who he was,” White said.

” But if he does that, how is he not that kind of person?” Remnick followed up.

“He’s not,” White told him.

Watch above via YouTube.

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