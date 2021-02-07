How to Watch Super Bowl LV — Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream Online

A passing of the torch? The greatest of all time adding to his already unrivaled legacy? No matter the outcome, a remarkable story is guaranteed to play out Sunday night at Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Yes, for the first time in NFL history, the big game will be played in the home stadium of one of the teams competing. That’s because the Bucs — thanks largely to their legendary signal caller Tom Brady — got through a tough NFC playoff gauntlet to punch their Super Bowl ticket. Ironically, this will be Tampa’s first home game of the entire playoffs. They started out with a road win against Washington, then took down New Orleans in the Superdome, and won the NFC title by defeating Green Bay at Lambeau.

Brady is making his record 10th Super Bowl appearance on Sunday night. He has a record of 6-3 in the big game, and is gunning for his record-shattering seventh title. Only one player in NFL history — former San Franciso and Dallas defensive great Charles Haley — even has five rings. Seven would seem to be an almost impossible mark to surpass.

One man who possibly could, though, will be standing across the sideline from Brady on Sunday night. At just 25 years old, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already going for his second Lombardi trophy — after his Chiefs prevailed in last year’s big game over San Francisco. The Chiefs had to survive a tight fourth quarter against Cleveland in the divisional round, but won fairly comfortably over Buffalo two weeks ago to earn their spot in the title game. The Chiefs are 3.5 point favorites to repeat, on Sunday night.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up to perform the National Anthem. The Weeknd will be front and center for the halftime show. And approximately 25,000 fans — roughly 7,500 of whom will be healthcare workers — are expected to be on hand, along with 30,000 cardboard cutouts.

Kickoff is shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have the call. The game can be streamed for free without a cable subscription via the CBS Sports App.

