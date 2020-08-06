How to Watch the PGA Championship First Round Live Stream Online

Arguably the biggest sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic gets underway Thursday — as pro golf contests one of its four majors, the PGA Championship, at Harding Park in San Francisco.

Tiger Woods is back — teeing it up for only the second time since the virus halted the golf season. In his return, at Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament three weeks ago, he finished in a modest 40th place tie, posting +6 for the four rounds at Muirfield Village. But Woods is already off to a solid start at Harding Park. As of this writing, the 15-time major champion is -1 through 10 holes, putting him just outside the top 20.

The lead currently stands at -5, and is shared by Martin Kaymer and Zach Johnson. Kaymer, the 2010 PGA Champion, and Johnson, a two-time major winner, have both struggled to replicate that form in recent years. Others in the early mix include 2015 PGA Champion Jason Day at -4, and Tony Finau at -3.

And also at -3 is two-time defending PGA Champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka has finished in the top four in an unfathomable six of the past seven majors, and has won three of them. His fast start bodes well for him being in contention once again this weekend.

The tournament, like almost all other sporting events in recent months, will take place without spectators. Nonetheless, anticipation is high — as the famed Wanamaker Trophy is undoubtedly the most coveted sports prize at stake since the start of the pandemic.

Coverage is already underway on ESPN+ — a paid subscription service. At 4:00 p.m. ET, the action switches to ESPN, and can be watched here for free with a cable subscription. The CBS golf team of Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo will be on the call.

