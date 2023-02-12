‘I JUST SCREAMED AT MY TV!’ Michael Keaton Returning as Batman in Super Bowl Trailer Has Twitter Gen X-ing Hard
Batman Returns: Warner Bros. dropped a teaser ad for the upcoming DC Comics summer blockbuster offering The Flash during Super Bowl LVII, and the appearance of Michael Keaton caused a big reaction on social media.
Keaton, the Gen X preferred Caped Crusader, starred of course in Tim Burton‘s simply named but enduring 1989 hit Batman co-starring Jack Nicholson as The Joker.
The new Flash movie starring Ezra Miller has a timeline bending plot, and among the other stars of the film you can spot another Batman on the IMDB page for the film: Ben Affleck (who was also in a Super Bowl ad from Dunkin.)
Keaton was the Batman that drew the Twitter buzz, though. Correctly.
There were plenty of mixed feelings regarding Ezra Miller.
It looks like putting Keaton in front on the teaser was the way to go.
Here is the full length trailer.
