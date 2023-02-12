‘I JUST SCREAMED AT MY TV!’ Michael Keaton Returning as Batman in Super Bowl Trailer Has Twitter Gen X-ing Hard

Batman Returns: Warner Bros. dropped a teaser ad for the upcoming DC Comics summer blockbuster offering The Flash during Super Bowl LVII, and the appearance of Michael Keaton caused a big reaction on social media.

Keaton, the Gen X preferred Caped Crusader, starred of course in Tim Burton‘s simply named but enduring 1989 hit Batman co-starring Jack Nicholson as The Joker.

The new Flash movie starring Ezra Miller has a timeline bending plot, and among the other stars of the film you can spot another Batman on the IMDB page for the film: Ben Affleck (who was also in a Super Bowl ad from Dunkin.)

Keaton was the Batman that drew the Twitter buzz, though. Correctly.

Wait… They brought Michael Keaton back as Batman for The Flash movie? Be still my little GenX heart! — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) February 13, 2023

MICHAEL KEATON BATMAN ON MY TV — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) February 13, 2023

@MichaelKeaton as Batman!

Count me in!! — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) February 13, 2023

Am I tripping or was that Michael Keaton? — Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) February 13, 2023

Was that Michael Keaton? As Batman? Did the balloons do time travel at us?? — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 13, 2023

Everyone seeing Michael Keaton as Batman in the Flash commercial pic.twitter.com/fEF0MwkT0p — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 13, 2023

Mostly not enjoyed the recent DC movies (The Batman was good, the rest eh) but bringing back Michael Keaton as old man Batman (Dark Knight version?) is gonna pull me back in. — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) February 13, 2023

I JUST SCREAMED AT MY TV! Am ok if I'm late. But did we know Michael Keaton was gonna be in the new Flash movie?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/JPMYXLDaOJ — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) February 13, 2023

There were plenty of mixed feelings regarding Ezra Miller.

The Danny Elfman theme is as much Batman as Michael Keaton. https://t.co/uF3IQwXpjH — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 13, 2023

I have complicated feelings about a seeming lack of meaningful accountability for Ezra Miller’s habitual, horrendous behavior, but fuck it’s cool to see Michael Keaton suited up as Batman again https://t.co/507J848uTP — Philip Obenschain (@pobenschain) February 13, 2023

It looks like putting Keaton in front on the teaser was the way to go.

Here is the full length trailer.

Watch the teaser above via Warner Bros. and Super Bowl VII.

