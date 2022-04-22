Stephen A. Smith outdid himself this time, taking the second to last segment of the week on First Take to stage a presidential campaign, claiming he’d never lose a debate if he ran for president.

The mock campaigning happened Friday on the show as the conversation was originally about the NBA playoffs before moderator Molly Qerim asked Smith a presidential-related question.

“Is that going to be your campaign slogan when you run, ‘the brilliance of others’?” Qerim asked her co-host.

“For me to run for presidency of the United States, here’s what I will say, Kendrick Perkins. I will sit up there and say, ‘listen, I’m going to give it to you straight. I ain’t gon’ tell you what you wanna hear, imma tell you what you need to know. And I ain’t gonna do what you want me to do, I’m gon’ do what’s best,'” Smith stated as Molly put her hands to her head.

“Some days I’m gon’ flow left, some days imma flow right. But at the end of the day, and see how I’m holding my fist, this is what they do as politicians,” Smith pointed out, holding up a fist. “At the end of the day, I’m the man of the people. I’m about America, America first, baby. This is what we gotta do. I can assure you this, Molly. I can assure you this, I’ll never lose a debate. If I run for presidency of the United States, I will not lose a debate, ok. I’ll tell you that much right now.”

“I wish I had an eject button and I can just eject myself from this conversation right now, I can’t even look at you,” Qerim said, turning away from Smith as he finished his monologue.

“It wouldn’t be about red states. It wouldn’t be about blue states. It would be about the United States of America, all of us!” Smith proclaimed to the world.

“I can’t,” Qerim said, getting out her chair. “i just threw up in my mouth, just you go to break. I can’t, I’m gone.”

“My name is Stephen A. Smith and I approve this message,” Smith finished with a thumbs up and a smile to the camera.

“Just fade to black. Tell the producers, just fade to black right now,” Qerim stated.

Smith did in fact take the show to break as Molly Q tried to help Smith, who got mad at her for interrupting “the future POTUS”.

Watch the video above via ESPN

