Jason Whitlock Lauds the Millions of Fans Packing College Football Stadiums: ‘Trump America’ is ‘Out in Full Force’

College football welcomed millions of fans to their stadiums last weekend and will continue to do so every Saturday through November.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci and others have been critical of college football for packing unmasked, unjabbed fans into close quarters, conservative sports columnist Jason Whitlock joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News to laud the massive crowds.

“The American people are starting to wise up,” Whitlock said. “They are smarter and wiser than corporate media. They are smarter than politicians that play politics with every crisis and every issue.”

“These college football stadiums are outside of our urban core and cities, major cities that are more Democratic-controlled,” Whitlock told Ingraham. “You saw Trump America out in full force at college stadiums. People like Fauci and people on the left know that college football is a representation of Trump America and they want to demonize those people.”

Whitlock leaned into a frequent argument against those calling for fans to be masked and vaccinated before entering a stadium, by citing protests from 15 months ago.

“Every protest, every rioting, looting deal that was done in the summer of 2020… Covid concerns all disappeared and that was perfectly fine,” Whitlock said. “But going to a football game and supporting some of our best and brightest athletes, oh, this is terrible, this isn’t a good idea.”

Possible super spreader events from 2020 are not impacting today’s rising Covid numbers. Select teams and stadiums have dealt with the issue by requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test before entering the stadium. But those mandates remain the minority in college football, with many stadiums opening at max capacity to welcome unjabbed fans.

As Whitlock noted, many college football stadiums are “outside of our urban core and cities.” Which means many are located in states that combine deplorably low vaccination rates with massive college football stadiums, creating possible fuel to spread Covid.

Watch above via Fox News.

