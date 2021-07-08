Jason Whitlock Rips Maria Taylor Over Rachel Nichols Furor: ‘She’s Framing ESPN as Racist’ To Get Paid

ESPN has been the center of controversy this week, after a bombshell New York Times story leaked a private conversation from Rachel Nichols commenting on “diversity” issues within the company.

ESPN’s Maria Taylor endured the brunt of the demeaning private conversation, as Nichols, who is White, claimed Taylor, who is Black, was handed NBA Finals hosting responsibilities because of the Worldwide Leader’s “crappy track record with diversity.” According to Jason Whitlock of The Blaze, it’s Taylor who deserves blame for the drama.

“The Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols controversy will spark a different ESPN mission statement. To serve angry and easily offended black women in every community. Anytime. Anywhere,” Whitlock wrote in his column.

“I know I’m not supposed to say that,” The Blaze contributor adds. “I’m supposed to shout ‘Yass queen’ and pretend that Taylor’s fight for an $8 million-a-year contract is the equivalent of Rosa Parks refusing to take a back seat on a bus.”

The leaked comments from Nichols were pulled from a private conversation she had last July. Nichols inadvertently left an ESPN camera running in her hotel room while she blasted the company for choosing Taylor to host the NBA Finals. Nearly one year later, the disparaging comments surfaced as Taylor’s contract with ESPN is set to expire in less than two weeks.

“The blowback on Nichols is preposterous and unfair,” Whitlock wrote. Amid backlash from her comments, Nichols was removed from her sideline reporting role just hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“But what’s worse will be the damage done to ESPN’s work culture,” Whitlock adds, claiming this is all a cash-grab from Taylor. “She’s framing ESPN as racist to get the money.”

