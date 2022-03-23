Jets Fans, Players React to Tyreek Hill Trade To Divisional Rival Miami Dolphins

By Amiliano FragosoMar 23rd, 2022, 4:32 pm
 
Tyreek Hill with Kansas City Chiefs

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

NFL Twitter was set ablaze Wednesday when news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs were trading All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins as various personalities and players reacted to the shock trade.

Two teams were in contention for the man nicknamed “Cheetah” — the Dolphins and the New York Jets. Hill elected for the former, leaving Jets fans and players disappointed yet again as they not only lost out on a star player but will now have to face him twice a year in the AFC East.

However, some Jets fans were just happy to see Jets General Manager Joe Douglas being “aggressive” in pursuing the wide receiver, including actually offering more than the Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter.

Hill, 28, will now bring his explosive play and accolades to South Beach as he is only the fourth player since 1970 with at least six touchdown catches in each of their first six NFL seasons.

