Jets Fans, Players React to Tyreek Hill Trade To Divisional Rival Miami Dolphins

NFL Twitter was set ablaze Wednesday when news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs were trading All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins as various personalities and players reacted to the shock trade.

Afc this yr 😂😂😂😂 sending them baaaaaaags out… what’s tyreek gon get 👀👀👀 the Whole AFC like pic.twitter.com/XtQFZoa1GC — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 23, 2022

Two teams were in contention for the man nicknamed “Cheetah” — the Dolphins and the New York Jets. Hill elected for the former, leaving Jets fans and players disappointed yet again as they not only lost out on a star player but will now have to face him twice a year in the AFC East.

jets fans seeing Tyreek Hill go to the dolphins instead of new york pic.twitter.com/DJ7NpQRfTq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 23, 2022

Brooooooo — Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) March 23, 2022

Jets fans went from almost getting Tyreek Hill to having to play him twice a year 😭 pic.twitter.com/AaSwqfM0cR — Overtime (@overtime) March 23, 2022

However, some Jets fans were just happy to see Jets General Manager Joe Douglas being “aggressive” in pursuing the wide receiver, including actually offering more than the Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter.

Here is the trade the Chiefs and Jets had in place for Tyreek Hill: 🏈Chiefs would have gotten picks No. 35, 38 and 69 🏈Jets would have gotten Hill and No. 103. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

It is a great thing that Joe Douglas was aggressive and willing to trade & pay for Tyreek Hill It shows that they understand the importance of getting a big time WR Super unfortunate that Tyreek chose Miami… — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) March 23, 2022

The #Jets went from dreaming of Tyreek Hill in their offense, to having to figure out how to stop him twice a year, in the span of a few minutes. Positive: #NYJ keep their draft picks. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 23, 2022

Hill, 28, will now bring his explosive play and accolades to South Beach as he is only the fourth player since 1970 with at least six touchdown catches in each of their first six NFL seasons.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com