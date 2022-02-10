The Miami Dolphins introduced Mike McDaniel as their new head coach Thursday morning.

McDaniel takes over for the recently fired Brian Flores, who has since hit the NFL with a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination within the league’s hiring process for head coaches.

Much has been made about McDaniel’s race and ethnic background in recent weeks, which the new Dolphins coach admitted was “odd” during his introductory presser.

“It’s been very odd, to tell you the truth, this idea of ‘identifying’ as something,” McDaniel said when asked about has racial background. “I think people identify me as something, but I identity as a human being and my dad’s Black.”

“It’s weird that it comes up because I’ve just tried to be a good person,” McDaniel continued. “And I think my background opens my eyes a little bit. I don’t have any real experience with racism because I think you identify me as something close to — I don’t know. I know my mom experienced it when she married my dad. I know my dad experienced it and that’s in my family. But I guess that makes me a human being that can identify with other people’s problems.”

To many, McDaniel looks White. Social media has questioned the legitimacy of his background and McDaniel was even falsely reported as White by Deadspin last month.

But with a White mother and Black father, McDaniel identifies as multiracial. Even though the newly hired head coach doesn’t want to make much of his racial background, it needs to be identified because the NFL has specific rules about hiring minority coaches.

As compensation for losing McDaniel to the Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers will receive two third-round draft picks for helping a minority assistant reach a head coaching position.

