Jon Stewart Bursts Out Laughing at Peyton’s Response to His Request to for More Mannings: ‘My Dad’s Stud Fee Has Gotten Really High’

Jon Stewart joined the ManningCast on Monday night and predictable hilarity ensued, though the funniest line during his appearance was perhaps delivered by Peyton Manning.

Speaking with the Manning brothers during their EPSN2 telecast of the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs game, Stewart – a Giants fan – was frustrated by his team’s performance so far. Facing third and 10, Daniel Jones dumped a pass off for a six yard gain.

“There you go,” said the comedian. “Ok, so third and 10, you go for six. That’s the smart play there, wouldn’t you agree, fellas?”

Neither Manning brother really took the bait.

In addition to Peyton and Eli, their father Archie was of course also a longtime NFL quarterback. Additionally, Archie’s grandson and the Manning brothers’ nephew Arch is considered the top quarterback among American high schoolers.

“Can’t you guys make another Manning?” asked Stewart, as he watched his 2-5 Giants punt the ball away trailing 7-0 in the first quarter. “How hard is it to make another Manning? You’ve got this bayou quarterback breeding program down there. You just keep making more Mannings. Make a couple for us.”

“My dad’s stud fee has really gone up in the past 20 years,” quipped Peyton, referring the cost owners of female horses pay to owners of male horses to breed with it.

Stewart burst out laughing.

Disappointingly, the telecast cut to commercial due to the change of possession and the conversation about the Mannings’ “bayou quarterback breeding program” ended there.

Watch above via ESPN.

