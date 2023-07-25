JUST IN: Bronny James — Son of LeBron James — Suffers Cardiac Arrest at USC Basketball Workout

Top college basketball prospect Bronny James — the son of NBA superstar LeBron James — suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is “now in stable condition and out of the ICU,” a family spokesperson said in a statement to TMZ.

Bronny, a graduate of Sierra Canyon School, recently committed to continue his basketball career at USC.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement continued. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.

Sources told TMZ that a 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. Monday. Bronny was reportedly unconscious at the time and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com