Kenny Smith Scoffs at Charles’ Barkley’s Threat to Punch Him Over Fat Joke: ‘You Making A Lot Of Money, Please Hit Me’

NBA on TNT’s Charles Barkley threatened to hit co-host Kenny Smith on Thursday night after Smith took an unprovoked shot at Barkley’s weight.

Barkley recently signed a significant contract extension to stay with TNT as an analyst. The deal was reportedly well north of $100 million, the New York Post proclaimed. Barkley’s contract would keep him at TNT for the next ten years.

Smith again decided to swipe at Barkley and his big contract. On Tuesday night, Smith torched Barkley after he failed a quiz to try to guess the current team where some NBA players play.

“A guy who just got paid a lot of money and doesn’t know who people play for,” Smith said towards Barkley Tuesday night.

Smith brought the same energy Thursday night after he poked fun at Barkley’s weight.

Barkley began to tell a story about something San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich once told him and was interrupted by Smith’s fat joke.

“Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest coaches ever, said something to me one time; we were down there doing a game –” Barkley said and then was interrupted by Smith.

“Stop eating?” Smith asked with a smile on his face.

The joke got a laugh out of host Ernie Johnson and co-host Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal added to the beat down of Barkley.

“Don’t go to Krispy Kreme?” said O’Neal, which drew laughs from the other co-hosts.

Smith continued trying to guess what Popovich told Barkley.

“Not every play they designed for you?” Smith asked Barkley with a chuckle. “Not for other people?”

Barkley laughed, but he was tired of his co-host’s antics and was ready to fight.

“I hit a man with glasses,” Barkley told Smith. “Keep it up.”

Johnson acknowledged that everyone on the panel wore glasses, so Barkley could choose who he wanted to hit.

Smith brought up the contract extension Barkley recently signed, and he would welcome a punch from his colleague.

“Hey, you making a lot of money,” Smith added. “Please hit me.”

“I’m looking for a week off,” Barkley retorted.

