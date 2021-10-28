Kyle Beach Commended for Coming Forward as Accuser in Chicago Blackhawks Sexual Assault Scandal: ‘Undeniably Brave’

Kyle Beach is being commended for his bravery after coming forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.

Tuesday afternoon, the Blackhawks released a commissioned report into the alleged incident after examining allegations that former video coordinator Bradley Aldrich sexually assaulted a player in 2010. In their release of the report, the Blackhawks also announced they parted ways with two top executives who were with the franchise at the time of the incident.

Aldrich left the Blackhawks following the 2010 season for a coaching position with a boy’s high school hockey team. He is also facing sexual assault allegations from a former high school player.

Throughout the reporting of the incident, the accuser from the Blackhawks was referred to as “John Doe.” Wednesday evening, Beach announced he was the unnamed sexual assault victim during an emotional 25-minute interview with TSN.

Now playing in the German third division, the 31-year-old hockey player expressed a “great feeling of relief and vindication,” to finally come forward after more than 10 years, adding that it was an important step in his recovery process.

“I’ve been a survivor, I am a survivor,” Beach told Rick Westhead on TSN. “And I know I’m not alone. I know I’m not the only one, male or female. And I buried this for 10 years, 11 years. And it’s destroyed me from the inside out.

“I want everybody to know in the sports world and in the world that you’re not alone,” Beach continued. “That if these things happen to you, you need to speak up…I hope that this entire process can make a systematic change to make sure this never happens again. Because it not only affected me as a young adult and now as a 31-year-old man, but it also affected kids because it was not handled in a correct way.”

Following the interview with TSN, the Blackhawks issued a statement, commending Beach for coming forward.

“As an organization, the Chicago Blackhawks reiterate our deepest apologies to him for what he has gone through and for the organization’s failure to promptly respond when he bravely brought this matter to light in 2010,” the statement read. “It was inexcusable for the then-executives of the Blackhawks organization to delay taking action regarding the reported sexual misconduct. No playoff game or championship is more important than protecting our players and staff from predatory behavior.”

Beach’s bravery was widely praised on social media as well, with hockey fans, reporters, players and many others applauding his courage.

